Climb stairs into space!

Avoiding elevators and taking the stairs instead has clear health benefits:
Stairforce works on any iPhone that features a barometer sensor:
Nope! Stairforce uses the same health data your iPhone automatically collects in the background. It is therefore able to determine the altitude you've gained even when the app itself is closed and/or the phone is asleep, without churning away your precious battery power.
Stairforce is powered by service design company Palmu. Application development is also funded by AVEK's DigiDemo programme (The Promotion Centre for Audiovisual Culture Finland).
Stairforce respects your privacy and unless you connect the app to Facebook, we won't gather any information about you. After logging in with Facebook, we will store your name, profile picture, a list of your friends also using the app and the meters you have ascended. We will not gather your location at any point or any additional information about you. Your information is only used to show your progress to your friends, we will not use it in any other way without your consent. Naturally, we will not sell or give your data to third parties either.
The motion co-processor inside your iPhone or iPad is using a combination of data from multiple sensors to detect the distance you've ascended. This algorithm may, in some cases, confuse walking up steep hills by foot (or even on a bicycle) as climbing stairs. But as that's hard work as well, and our goal is to make people move more, we're totally counting it in! Also, due to the sensitivity of the altimeter sensor, the distance ascended is rewarded in chunks of three meters (10 feet). Therefore you might not get rewarded for every small set of stairs you climb. But don't worry, the rules are the same for everyone and every step you climb is good for you.