Climb stairs into space!

Introducing human-powered space-travel. Climb stairs to reach new heights and compete with your friends.

Download FREE iPhone app

It is not rocket science…

  • 1 Download the app
  • 2 Put the phone in your pocket
  • 3 Climb stairs!

Stairforce users
have so far climbed

1217545 m

Why should I choose stairs?

Avoiding elevators and taking the stairs instead has clear health benefits:

  • 1 Increases daily calorie burn and promotes weight loss
  • 2 Improves cardiovascular health
  • 3 Reduces risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer

FAQ

How does it work?

  • 1
    Download Stairforce and keep your phone with you. You don't need to keep the app open at all times for it to work. Altitude data is collected even when the phone's screen is locked/asleep.
  • 2
    Climb stairs and dodge those elevators.
  • 3
    Invite your friends see who can reach highest.

What kind of phone do I need to use Stairforce

Stairforce works on any iPhone that features a barometer sensor:

  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X

Will Stairforce drain my battery?

Nope! Stairforce uses the same health data your iPhone automatically collects in the background. It is therefore able to determine the altitude you've gained even when the app itself is closed and/or the phone is asleep, without churning away your precious battery power.

Who is behind the Stairforce space program?

Stairforce is powered by service design company Palmu. Application development is also funded by AVEK's DigiDemo programme (The Promotion Centre for Audiovisual Culture Finland).

How do you treat my personal information?

Stairforce respects your privacy and unless you connect the app to Facebook, we won't gather any information about you. After logging in with Facebook, we will store your name, profile picture, a list of your friends also using the app and the meters you have ascended. We will not gather your location at any point or any additional information about you. Your information is only used to show your progress to your friends, we will not use it in any other way without your consent. Naturally, we will not sell or give your data to third parties either.

My current altitude increased, but I haven't climbed any stairs today, why?

The motion co-processor inside your iPhone or iPad is using a combination of data from multiple sensors to detect the distance you've ascended. This algorithm may, in some cases, confuse walking up steep hills by foot (or even on a bicycle) as climbing stairs. But as that's hard work as well, and our goal is to make people move more, we're totally counting it in! Also, due to the sensitivity of the altimeter sensor, the distance ascended is rewarded in chunks of three meters (10 feet). Therefore you might not get rewarded for every small set of stairs you climb. But don't worry, the rules are the same for everyone and every step you climb is good for you.

Making the world a better place
one stair at a time.

info@stairforce.com
Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram