Climb stairs into space!

My current altitude increased, but I haven't climbed any stairs today, why?

The motion co-processor inside your iPhone or iPad is using a combination of data from multiple sensors to detect the distance you've ascended. This algorithm may, in some cases, confuse walking up steep hills by foot (or even on a bicycle) as climbing stairs. But as that's hard work as well, and our goal is to make people move more, we're totally counting it in! Also, due to the sensitivity of the altimeter sensor, the distance ascended is rewarded in chunks of three meters (10 feet). Therefore you might not get rewarded for every small set of stairs you climb. But don't worry, the rules are the same for everyone and every step you climb is good for you.